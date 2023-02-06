The Times podcast: A Super Bowl with two Black quarterbacks

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after Sunday's victory in the AFC Championship Game.
For decades, NFL teams actively discouraged Black players from playing quarterback, the sport's marquee position.

Today, we go through this shameful history — and celebrate this year's historic Super Bowl, which features two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times opinion columnist LZ Granderson

