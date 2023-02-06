The Times podcast: A Super Bowl with two Black quarterbacks
For decades, NFL teams actively discouraged Black players from playing quarterback, the sport's marquee position.
Today, we go through this shameful history — and celebrate this year's historic Super Bowl, which features two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times opinion columnist LZ Granderson
More reading:
Column: The NFL should stop running from its racial history
No one should forget about Doug Williams
The Big Book Of Black Quarterbacks
