Times All-North Frontier League boys lacrosse MVPs: Adams, Spaziani led Watertown to playoff first

Jun. 14—WATERTOWN — As up-and-coming juniors, Jack Adams and Nico Spaziani were called upon to take on more of a vital leadership role entering this season.

And both talented midfielders delivered in a big way, ultimately guiding the Watertown boys lacrosse team to new heights.

With the pair leading the way, the Cyclones advanced to where no team in the 60-year history of the program had gone before — to a Section 3 title game.

For their efforts, Adams and Spaziani have been selected to the Times All-North boys lacrosse team as co-Most Valuable Players representing the Frontier League.

"It's definitely a season to remember," Spaziani said. "It's probably one of the best seasons we've ever had as a team, making it to the sectional championship (game) for the first time in Watertown history, so it was a special season."

"We had a bunch of goals this year and we accomplished most of them," Adams said. "Like winning the Frontier League again and then doing the best we can in the playoffs. Having goals that set the bar higher and something to strive for and achieve."

Watertown made program history this season by defeating East Syracuse-Minoa, 12-10, in a Class B semifinal at Baldwinsville High School on May 25, becoming the first boys lacrosse team from the school to reach a Section 3 championship game.

"They were huge contributors and on top of that, they're both great teammates," Watertown coach Brian Navarra said of the duo. "I think we really strived to be a great team and a family this year and they were a big part of that."

"I think we're very similar players," Adams said. "He's a righty and I'm a lefty and together we can accomplish a lot of great things. We both help to make each other better and help to make the team better."

The Cyclones broke through after coming up short in the sectional semifinals the previous three seasons.

"That was really cool," Adams said. "We all ran out on the field and everybody was really happy, it's just great that we could do it with this group of guys. It had never been done in program history, so it just felt great for us to achieve that."

"Every year it seems we've lost and come up short in the semifinals," Spaziani said. "The past two years it was against (Fayetteville-Manlius), so it was definitely good to break through like this."

Watertown's season would come to an end in a 16-7 loss to perennial Section 3 power West Genesee in the section title game on May 29 at F-M.

"So obviously with West Genny they're like there pretty much every year because they have so much experience getting there," Adams said. "And although we didn't win, we got some experience at that level, which will help us in the future."

"We knew they were a good team, we definitely had nerves going into the game," Spaziani said. "We hung in there, but as the game went on they took control, they've always been a really good team."

On the season, Adams and Spaziani ranked 1-2 in scoring in the league, each generating 86 and 82 points, respectively.

"Two juniors having over 80 points each in our league and the nonleague games we had I think was very impressive," Navarra said. "And they did a lot more than scoring, though. They helped set up their teammates and they made their teammates better, as I've always said, 'they do everything.'"

While Adams led the circuit in assists with 42 and finished third in goals with 44, Spaziani finished second in the league in goals with 54.

Adams continued his growth as a versatile midfielder by playing all over the field and in key situations, both on offense and defense and in clearing the ball, as well as in man-up and man-down play.

"Jack, last year he was more of a role player and this year he had to take over a larger chunk of the scoring," Navarra said of Adams, who has verbally committed to attend Le Moyne College. "And when Nico gets bottled up a little bit with other defenses, Jack takes advantage of his matchups and took advantage of his opportunities for himself and to set up other teammates. And he had no problem moving into that role, and I think he certainly excelled in his role all year."

"Jack played amazing, he can do so many things for us, he's so versatile," Spaziani said.

Meanwhile, Spaziani emerged as even more of threat on offense with his sharpshooting abilities. Case in point was in the semifinal victory against East Syracuse-Minoa when he tallied four consecutive goals in the first half to set the tone as Watertown rallied from an early deficit to prevail.

"I think Nico, he garnered a lot of the attention defensively, he always had a long-pole (defender) on him," Navarra said. "So it was tough, it wasn't easy for him, he got double-teamed and he got a lot of focus on him. It took him a bit to realize what he needed to do to create shots for himself, to create opportunities for others and he came a long way. And he was dominant a lot of times this season."

"He's always working hard in practice and he was a real leader for us on offense," Adams said of Spaziani, who has verbally committed to attend Binghamton University. "He's a great teammate."

Earlier this season, Watertown went 7-0 in league play to claim its fifth consecutive league title and marked the second straight season it went unbeaten in the circuit.

This set the stage, along with a challenging nonleague schedule, for the Cyclones' success in the postseason.

"We weren't thinking about it as much at the beginning of the season," Spaziani said. "But as we played out-of-league teams and we saw who we could compete with, we knew we could make it and keep going."

"Now we got past the semifinal game and now we're looking to compete at that championship level, and take that next step," Adams said.

And looking ahead, both Adams, Spaziani will get another chance to lead the team and attempt to build on their success next season.

"I think it's so exciting to have them both back for next year," Navarra said. "Really, we can't wait and they themselves have helped raise that bar for individuals and our entire team and our entire program. So we're extremely excited, along with several other returners for next year."

"We can definitely bring back the same energy we had this year to next year and see where it takes us," Spaziani said.