Times to know: When Auburn targets will announce their decisions

The early signing period is a hectic time for everybody.

Ahead of the big day on December 15 here is a list of when and where Auburn’s targets are expected to announce their decision. This will be updated as more times are announced.

Monday

Austin Ausberry, CB

Marquise Gilbert, S

When: 7 p.m. CT via social media, Twitter (@_Rambo3k) and Instagram (@lil_rambo3k).

Contenders: Auburn, Tennessee, and Florida State

Ranking: 4-star S, No. 1 S, No. 9 JUCO player

Tuesday

Enyce Sledge, DL

When: Yet to announce a time but will be on Instagram (@the_realenyce)

Contenders: Auburn, Baylor, Indiana, Oklahoma State, and Texas

Ranking: 3-star DL, No. 136 DL, No 1,079 player

Wednesday

Justin Williams, RB

When: 7 a.m. CT on Instagram (@jusstvn)

Contenders: Auburn and Tennessee

Ranking: 4-star RB, No. 25 RB, No. 288 player

Nyjalik Kelly, DL

When: 9 a.m. CT

Contenders: Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, and Florida

Ranking: 4-star DL, No. 13 DL, No. 84 player

Keionte Scott, CB

When: 10 a.m. CT on Instagram (@Lca_Kei)

Contenders: Auburn, Oregon, Miami, Tennessee, and BYU

Ranking: 4-star CB, No. 1 CB, No. 4 JUCO player,

Khurtiss Perry, DL

When: 1 p.m. CT on CBS Sports HQ

Contenders: Auburn, Alabama, UCF, Clemson, Texas

Ranking: 4-star DL, No. 11 DL, No. 55 player

Tyre West, DL

When: TBD

Contenders: Auburn, Georgia, and Florida State

Ranking: 4-star DL, No. 20 DL, No. 111 player

Darrius Clemons, WR

When: TBD

Contenders: Auburn, Oregon, and Michigan

Ranking: 4-star WR, No. 19 WR, No. 131 player

Robert Woodyard, LB

When: TBD

Contenders: Auburn and Alabama

Ranking: 4-star LB, No. 11 LB, No. 137 player

JaDarian Rhym, CB

When: TBD

Contenders: Auburn and LSU

Ranking: 4-star CB, No. 21 CB, No. 168 player

DeMario Tolan, LB

When: TBD

Contenders: Auburn, LSU, Georgia, and Tennessee

Ranking: 4-star LB, No. 21 LB, No. 202 player

Camden Brown, WR

When: TBD

Contenders: Auburn, Pittsburgh, and Georgia

Ranking: 3-star WR, No. 90 WR, No. 629 player

December 19

Jeffrey M’Ba