Times to know: When Auburn targets will announce their decisions
The early signing period is a hectic time for everybody.
Ahead of the big day on December 15 here is a list of when and where Auburn’s targets are expected to announce their decision. This will be updated as more times are announced.
Monday
Austin Ausberry, CB
When: 12:45 p.m. CT on CBS Sports HQ
Contenders: Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Notre Dame, Michigan and Florida
Ranking: 4-star CB, No. 22 CB, No. 177 player
Marquise Gilbert, S
When: 7 p.m. CT via social media, Twitter (@_Rambo3k) and Instagram (@lil_rambo3k).
Ranking: 4-star S, No. 1 S, No. 9 JUCO player
Tuesday
Enyce Sledge, DL
When: Yet to announce a time but will be on Instagram (@the_realenyce)
Contenders: Auburn, Baylor, Indiana, Oklahoma State, and Texas
Ranking: 3-star DL, No. 136 DL, No 1,079 player
Wednesday
Justin Williams, RB
When: 7 a.m. CT on Instagram (@jusstvn)
Ranking: 4-star RB, No. 25 RB, No. 288 player
Nyjalik Kelly, DL
When: 9 a.m. CT
Contenders: Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, and Florida
Ranking: 4-star DL, No. 13 DL, No. 84 player
Keionte Scott, CB
When: 10 a.m. CT on Instagram (@Lca_Kei)
Ranking: 4-star CB, No. 1 CB, No. 4 JUCO player,
Khurtiss Perry, DL
When: 1 p.m. CT on CBS Sports HQ
Ranking: 4-star DL, No. 11 DL, No. 55 player
Tyre West, DL
When: TBD
Ranking: 4-star DL, No. 20 DL, No. 111 player
Darrius Clemons, WR
Robert Woodyard, LB
JaDarian Rhym, CB
DeMario Tolan, LB
When: TBD
Ranking: 4-star LB, No. 21 LB, No. 202 player
Camden Brown, WR
December 19
Jeffrey M’Ba