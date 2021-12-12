Times to know: When Auburn targets will announce their decisions

JD McCarthy
The early signing period is a hectic time for everybody.

Ahead of the big day on December 15 here is a list of when and where Auburn’s targets are expected to announce their decision. This will be updated as more times are announced.

Monday

Austin Ausberry, CB

Marquise Gilbert, S

Tuesday

Enyce Sledge, DL

  • When: Yet to announce a time but will be on Instagram (@the_realenyce)

  • Contenders: Auburn, Baylor, Indiana, Oklahoma State, and Texas

  • Ranking: 3-star DL, No. 136 DL, No 1,079 player

Wednesday

Justin Williams, RB

  • When: 7 a.m. CT on Instagram (@jusstvn)

  • Contenders: Auburn and Tennessee

  • Ranking: 4-star RB, No. 25 RB, No. 288 player

Nyjalik Kelly, DL

  • When: 9 a.m. CT

  • Contenders: Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, and Florida

  • Ranking: 4-star DL, No. 13 DL, No. 84 player

Keionte Scott, CB

Khurtiss Perry, DL

  • When: 1 p.m. CT on CBS Sports HQ

  • Contenders: Auburn, Alabama, UCF, Clemson, Texas

  • Ranking: 4-star DL, No. 11 DL, No. 55 player

Tyre West, DL

  • When: TBD

  • Contenders: Auburn, Georgia, and Florida State

  • Ranking: 4-star DL, No. 20 DL, No. 111 player

Darrius Clemons, WR

Robert Woodyard, LB

  • When: TBD

  • Contenders: Auburn and Alabama

  • Ranking: 4-star LB, No. 11 LB, No. 137 player

JaDarian Rhym, CB

  • When: TBD

  • Contenders: Auburn and LSU

  • Ranking: 4-star CB, No. 21 CB, No. 168 player

DeMario Tolan, LB

Camden Brown, WR

  • When: TBD

  • Contenders: Auburn, Pittsburgh, and Georgia

  • Ranking: 3-star WR, No. 90 WR, No. 629 player

December 19

Jeffrey M’Ba

  • When: TBD, but will announce it on French TV and is Instagram (@j5ffrey)

  • Contenders: Auburn, Missouri, Tennessee, Oregon, and Miami

  • Ranking: 4-star, No. 1 JUCO player, No. 1 DL

