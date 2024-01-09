Times' high school notebook: John Rosa expected to be named Hopewell football coach

Freedom head coach John Rosa talks to quarterback Isaiah Leasha during the first part of training camp at Freedom High School on August 9, 2022.

On Tuesday night, there’s a good chance John Rosa will be named Hopewell High School’s new football coach.

After two rounds of interviewing candidates, Rosa, who’s currently the athletic director and an assistant football coach at Western Beaver, was chosen by a selection committee headed by athletic director Don Short.

Rosa is expected to be approved at the Hopewell school board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the District Administration Office located at Hopewell’s junior high school.

Rosa, 57, is a Hopewell graduate who once served one season as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 1995 when Chuck Blaney was head coach.

John Rosa poses before the Western Beaver logo at the high school last Wednesday night after he was hired as the Golden Beavers' athletic director.

Effective June 30, 2023, Rosa retired from his position as long-time athletic director at Freedom, where he coached several sports including football twice (1996-1998 and 2021-2022). During his 34 years at Freedom, Rosa also served as head coach of the Bulldogs’ wrestling, baseball and softball teams.

If approved by the school board, Rosa will succeed Matt Weiss, who resigned following the 2023 season.

In Weiss’ five seasons as coach, Hopewell had an 8-37 overall record including 6-22 in conference play with no playoff appearances. This past season, the Vikings finished in last place in the WPIAL Class 3A Western Hills Conference, 1-9 overall and 0-5 in conference play.

HAYES, WARFIELD AMONG ALL-STATE HONOREES

Aliquippa head coach Mike Warfield hugs junior Tiqwai Hayes after the Quips won the PIAA Class 4A football championship game against Dallas at Cumberland Valley High School, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Mechanicsburg, Pa. The Quips won their fifth state title, 60-14.

Last week when the Pennsylvania Football Writers announced the 2023 all-state football teams, 37 players from the WPIAL were selected. Among them were five Beaver County area players.

Heading the list was Aliquippa’s Tikey Hayes, a junior running back who was named Class 4A Co-Player of the Year after helping the Quips (14-0) win the state championship. Hayes, a Penn State recruit, shared the honor with Stone Saunders, a junior quarterback from Bishop McDevitt who’s verbally committed to attend Kentucky.

This is the second time in three seasons that Hayes has earned at least a share of the award. He won the Player of the Year honors outright as a freshman in 2021.

Hayes has rushed for 5,886 yards in his career, which is 10th-best in WPIAL history

Other Quips to earn all-state honors were senior quarterback Quentin Goode, who’s Aliquippa’s all-time leading passer with 5,826 career yards; senior linebacker Cameron Lindsey, a Pitt recruit who’s now a three-time all-state honoree; and junior defensive back Arian Walker, who led the team with seven interceptions.

Aliquippa’s Mike Warfield was named Class 4A Coach of the Year. Warfield also won the award in 2018 and 2021.

Dorian McGhee, a senior wide receiver from Western Beaver, was named to the Class 2A all-state team. McGhee caught 42 passes this season and led all WPIAL wideouts with 1,1998 receiving yards.

CUMMINGS, ROTH CLOSING IN ON 2,000 CAREER POINTS

Ellwood City junior Joseph Roth (35) positions himself against Beaver Falls senior Konnor Hauser (31) in the second quarter of Ellwood City's 57-51 win on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Ellwood City.

Only eight times has a boys basketball player from the Beaver County Times coverage area scored over 2,000 points in his career.

The first to do it was Don Hennon, a 1955 graduate of Wampum.

The most recent was Jake DiMichele, a 2022 graduate of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, who’s the WPIAL’s third all-time leading scorer.

But before this season is over, two more local stars could join the 2,000-point club.

Brandin Cummings, a 6-foot-3 senior guard at Lincoln Park who’s a Pitt recruit, has scored 1,722 career points. He needs 278 to reach 2,000.

Coach Mike Bariski says Cummings averages around 25 points per game this season for the 8-3 Leopards. If that’s the case, Cummings should have no problem reaching 2,000. Including Tuesday’s section game against Hopewell (6-5), Lincoln Park has 11 more games during the regular season. Considering that the Leopards always go deep in the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs, Cumming could add to his total by playing in several post-season games.

Meanwhile, Ellwood City’s Joe Roth will have to pick up his scoring a bit in order to reach 2,000.

Roth, a 6-foot-5 senior forward who’s also one of the WPIAL’s best swimmers, has scored 1,703 points so far in his career and needs 297 to reach 2,000. The Wolverines (6-6) have nine more regular-season games on their schedule. They should make the playoffs, so Roth can expect to play at least one postseason game.

If that’s the case, Roth would have to average around 30 ppg to reach 2,000.

Last year, as a junior he averaged 30.1 ppg. So far this season, he’s scoring 25.0 ppg.

EC doesn’t play again until Friday when it hosts Beaver Falls (2-7).

Here’s the list of Beaver County area boys players to reach 2,000 points in their careers (name, school, graduation rear and career points):

Jake DiMichele, OLSH (2022), 2,642

Nelly Cummings, Lincoln Park (2017), 2,411

Don Hennon, Wampum (1955), 2,376

Brandon Fuss-Cheatham, Blackhawk (2001) 2,278

Dante Calabria, Blackhawk (1992), 2,252

Lance Jeter, Beaver Falls (2006), 2,243

Todd Thomas, Beaver Falls (2009), 2,063

Gabe Jackson, New Brighton (1991), 2,011

REMEMBERING BASKETBALL, BASEBALL OFFICIAL LARRY TADDEO

The Beaver County area lost one of its best basketball referees and baseball umpires when Center native Larry Taddeo recently lost his battle to cancer. He died on Dec. 20 at the age of 63.

A Center High School graduate, Taddeo played nose tackle on the Trojans’ football team. He coached high school football for 40 years, including eight as head coach at Center. Besides the time he spent as the Trojans’ head coach, he also served as offensive line coach at Center, Beaver Falls and Aliquippa. He also umpired high school baseball and refereed high school basketball for 40 years in the WPIAL.

“Larry and I were very good friends. We had been friends for a lot of years and we officiated a lot of games together,” said local basketball referee Tony Court. “I always enjoyed working with him. Larry always worked hard on the games he did. He cared about the game and the players. That’s what’s important to me.

“It’s sad to see him pass away. A good guy. Gone too soon.”

On a Tribute Wall when Taddeo’s obituary appeared online, former Center basketball scorekeeper John Bickerton wrote: “You were such a positive influence on the youth of Center Township. Whether officiating or coaching, you were extremely dedicated.”

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Times' high school notebook: John Rosa expected to be named Hopewell football coach