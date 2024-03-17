The Times' girls' basketball final top 25 rankings
A look at the final top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings produced by Harold Abend of CalHiSports for The Times.
Rank (last rank) school (record)
1. (2) Etiwanda (32-3)
2. (1) Sierra Canyon (31-3)
3. (5) Ontario Christian (28-5)
4. (3) Mater Dei (25-8)
5. (4) Sage Hill (25-5)
6. (6) Bishop Montgomery (23-5)
7. (8) Brentwood (27-9)
8. (14) Orangewood Academy (22-10)
9. (12) Corona Santiago (22-13)
10. (13) St. Anthony (25-8)
11. (7) Moreno Valley (30-6)
12. (9) Corona Centennial (19-14)
13. (NR) Harvard-Westlake (19-18)
14. (16) Orange Lutheran (21-9)
15. (17) Buena Park (22-11)
16. (15) Esperanza (25-5)
17. (NR) Birmingham (25-7)
18. (18) Lynwood (18-12)
19. (10) Windward (20-7)
20. (11) Rancho Christian (18-8)
