Advertisement

The Times' girls' basketball final top 25 rankings

Eric Sondheimer
·1 min read
Coach Stan Delus of Etiwanda guided the Eagles to the Open Division girls' basketball championship
Coach Stan Delus of Etiwanda guided the Eagles to the Open Division girls' basketball state championship with a 69-67 win over Archbishop Mitty. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

A look at the final top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings produced by Harold Abend of CalHiSports for The Times.

Rank (last rank) school (record)

1. (2) Etiwanda (32-3)

2. (1) Sierra Canyon (31-3)

3. (5) Ontario Christian (28-5)

4. (3) Mater Dei (25-8)

5. (4) Sage Hill (25-5)

6. (6) Bishop Montgomery (23-5)

7. (8) Brentwood (27-9)

8. (14) Orangewood Academy (22-10)

9. (12) Corona Santiago (22-13)

10. (13) St. Anthony (25-8)

11. (7) Moreno Valley (30-6)

12. (9) Corona Centennial (19-14)

13. (NR) Harvard-Westlake (19-18)

14. (16) Orange Lutheran (21-9)

15. (17) Buena Park (22-11)

16. (15) Esperanza (25-5)

17. (NR) Birmingham (25-7)

18. (18) Lynwood (18-12)

19. (10) Windward (20-7)

20. (11) Rancho Christian (18-8)

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.