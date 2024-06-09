Advertisement

The Times' final top 25 high school baseball rankings

eric sondheimer
·2 min read

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland for the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)

1. CORONA (30-3); Southern Section Division 1 champion; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (27-5-1); Southern Section Division 1 runner-up; 2

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (28-7); Southern Section Division 1 semifinalist, Regional Division I champion; 3

4. SANTA MARGARITA (22-10-1); Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals; 4

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (24-10); Southern Section Division 1 semifinalist; 5

6. LA MIRADA (25-8); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 10

7. SAN DIMAS (25-5); Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinalist; 7

8. BECKMAN (25-6-1); Southern Section Division 3 champion; NR

9. MATER DEI (17-13); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 9

10. HART (26-5); Southern Section Division 2 champion; NR

11. ST. JOHN BOSCO (23-11); Southern Section Division 3 runner-up, Regional Division III champion; 18

12. WESTLAKE (26-5); Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinalist; 6

13. CORONA CENTENNIAL (22-7); Southern Section Division 3 second round; 8

14. LOS ALAMITOS (24-8); Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinalist; 15

15. JSERRA (15-13-1); Southern Section Division 1 first round; 12

16. CHAMINADE (20-10); Southern Section Division 3 second round; 13

17. GAHR (18-11); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 14

18. CALABASAS (19-10); Southern Section Division 1 first round; 16

19. AQUINAS (24-7); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 19

20. FOOTHILL (21-9); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 20

21. MOORPARK (21-12-1); Southern Section Division 2 runner-up, Regional Division II runner-up; NR

22. ARLINGTON (26-5); Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinalist; 11

23. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (19-10-1); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 23

24. ALISO NIGUEL (18-8); Southern Section Division 2 first round; 21

25. MARANATHA (22-7); Southern Section Division 2 second round; 22

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.