The Times' final top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland for the 2024 season.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)
1. CORONA (30-3); Southern Section Division 1 champion; 1
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (27-5-1); Southern Section Division 1 runner-up; 2
3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (28-7); Southern Section Division 1 semifinalist, Regional Division I champion; 3
4. SANTA MARGARITA (22-10-1); Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals; 4
5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (24-10); Southern Section Division 1 semifinalist; 5
6. LA MIRADA (25-8); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 10
7. SAN DIMAS (25-5); Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinalist; 7
8. BECKMAN (25-6-1); Southern Section Division 3 champion; NR
9. MATER DEI (17-13); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 9
10. HART (26-5); Southern Section Division 2 champion; NR
11. ST. JOHN BOSCO (23-11); Southern Section Division 3 runner-up, Regional Division III champion; 18
12. WESTLAKE (26-5); Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinalist; 6
13. CORONA CENTENNIAL (22-7); Southern Section Division 3 second round; 8
14. LOS ALAMITOS (24-8); Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinalist; 15
15. JSERRA (15-13-1); Southern Section Division 1 first round; 12
16. CHAMINADE (20-10); Southern Section Division 3 second round; 13
17. GAHR (18-11); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 14
18. CALABASAS (19-10); Southern Section Division 1 first round; 16
19. AQUINAS (24-7); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 19
20. FOOTHILL (21-9); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 20
21. MOORPARK (21-12-1); Southern Section Division 2 runner-up, Regional Division II runner-up; NR
22. ARLINGTON (26-5); Southern Section Division 2 quarterfinalist; 11
23. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (19-10-1); Southern Section Division 1 second round; 23
24. ALISO NIGUEL (18-8); Southern Section Division 2 first round; 21
25. MARANATHA (22-7); Southern Section Division 2 second round; 22
