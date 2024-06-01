Times, channels set for first 3 UK games

The Southeastern Conference announced kickoff times for the first three weeks of the 2024 college football season on Thursday, giving Kentucky fans a glimpse of what to expect this fall.

The Wildcats will open the campaign against Southern Miss at 6:45 p.m. CT on Aug. 31, televised on the SEC Network. A week later, UK begins league play against South Carolina at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 7. UK will host Georgia at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. Both games against SEC foes will be televised on ABC.

Kentucky begins its season with a four-game homestand. Times for other games will be announced at a later date.