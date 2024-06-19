THE TIMES' ALL-AREA SOFTBALL TEAM: Good Hope's Benefield named Player of the Year; Steed, Jones and Simmons earn other top honors
Jun. 19—One thing is certain when watching Molly Benefield shine on the softball field.
Her immense talent and production belie her actual youth, attesting to the adage that age is nothing but a number.
And speaking of numbers, none were better than what the Good Hope freshman delivered for her team this past season.
Benefield compiled a 1.92 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 108 innings — she battled through an injury during the spring to do so — to go along with 122 strikeouts for the county champs.
At the plate, she batted .400 with a .354 on-base percentage, a .428 slugging percentage and a .782 OPS. She finished with 20 RBIs, 12 walks, eight extra-base hits and a home run in just 75 at-bats.
Those stats are good reasons why she is The Times' All-Area Player of the Year.
"She knew early on she had a torn labrum in her hip and needed surgery," Good Hope coach Phillip Keef said. "We left it up to her, but she chose to pitch through the pain. What we saw this year was determination and some fire in her eyes. And that just goes along with her maturity. She did a great job for us. She's very consistent with her pitching and isn't going to walk a lot of batters ... that's a big thing. As far as her hitting, I think her hip held her back a little bit and she still had an exceptional year.
"One thing about Molly is that she wants to make you proud."
Good Hope's Lizzy Steed (Hitter of the Year), West Point's Kara Jones (Pitcher of the Year) and Fairview's Brian Simmons (Coach of the Year) secured the other top honors on the 2024 All-Area Softball Team.
Steed produced an excellent sophomore campaign from the leadoff spot, batting .536 with a .560 on-base percentage, .670 slugging percentage and 1.230 OPS. She notched 52 hits, 14 stolen bases, 12 RBIs, 10 extra-base hits and nine walks as well while striking out just once in 97 at-bats.
Jones, meanwhile, registered a 3.42 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 112 2/3 innings pitched. The sophomore struck out 82 and racked up nine wins for the Warriors against some tough competition.
Lastly, Simmons led the Aggies to a 15-10 record — the team's first winning season since 2017. The Aggies also advanced to the title game of the county tournament before falling to Good Hope.
See below for The Times' All-Area Softball Team, including honorable mentions.
Editor's Note: The All-Area Team was handpicked myself after reviewing the 2024 season and speaking with most of our local softball coaches. However, with a limited number of spots available and plenty of talented players in which to choose from, it's possible some deserving candidates were left out.
------
The Times' All-Area Softball Team
Player of the Year
Molly Benefield, Good Hope
------
Pitcher of the Year
Kara Jones, West Point
------
Hitter of the Year
Lizzy Steed, Good Hope
------
Coach of the Year
Brian Simmons, Fairview
------
First Team
Ciara Calvert, Cold Springs
Taylor Au, Cullman
Reese Hopper, Cullman
Kynlei Storey, Cullman
Emily Benson, Fairview
Ayda Payne, Fairview
Haley Lay, Good Hope
Isabella Spinks, Hanceville
Maggie Nail, Holly Pond
Haley Millwood, Vinemont
Arleigh Thomason, Vinemont
Macie Brown, West Point
Brinlee Phillips, West Point
Macayla Wilkins, West Point
------
Honorable Mention
Addison
Mackenzie Carter
Lainey Joe Evans
------
Cold Springs
Kaydance Williams
------
Cullman
Hattie Graham
Abby Maples
Brooklyn Morton
------
Fairview
Kylie Kovar
Addison Phillips
------
Good Hope
Campbell Koch
Natalie Miller
------
Hanceville
Kynzlee Farr
------
Holly Pond
Maycie Black
Molly Neal
------
Vinemont
Katelyn Evans
Maci Smith
------
West Point
Katie Beth Yovino