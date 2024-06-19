THE TIMES' ALL-AREA SOFTBALL TEAM: Good Hope's Benefield named Player of the Year; Steed, Jones and Simmons earn other top honors

Jun. 19—One thing is certain when watching Molly Benefield shine on the softball field.

Her immense talent and production belie her actual youth, attesting to the adage that age is nothing but a number.

And speaking of numbers, none were better than what the Good Hope freshman delivered for her team this past season.

Benefield compiled a 1.92 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 108 innings — she battled through an injury during the spring to do so — to go along with 122 strikeouts for the county champs.

At the plate, she batted .400 with a .354 on-base percentage, a .428 slugging percentage and a .782 OPS. She finished with 20 RBIs, 12 walks, eight extra-base hits and a home run in just 75 at-bats.

Those stats are good reasons why she is The Times' All-Area Player of the Year.

"She knew early on she had a torn labrum in her hip and needed surgery," Good Hope coach Phillip Keef said. "We left it up to her, but she chose to pitch through the pain. What we saw this year was determination and some fire in her eyes. And that just goes along with her maturity. She did a great job for us. She's very consistent with her pitching and isn't going to walk a lot of batters ... that's a big thing. As far as her hitting, I think her hip held her back a little bit and she still had an exceptional year.

"One thing about Molly is that she wants to make you proud."

Good Hope's Lizzy Steed (Hitter of the Year), West Point's Kara Jones (Pitcher of the Year) and Fairview's Brian Simmons (Coach of the Year) secured the other top honors on the 2024 All-Area Softball Team.

Steed produced an excellent sophomore campaign from the leadoff spot, batting .536 with a .560 on-base percentage, .670 slugging percentage and 1.230 OPS. She notched 52 hits, 14 stolen bases, 12 RBIs, 10 extra-base hits and nine walks as well while striking out just once in 97 at-bats.

Jones, meanwhile, registered a 3.42 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 112 2/3 innings pitched. The sophomore struck out 82 and racked up nine wins for the Warriors against some tough competition.

Lastly, Simmons led the Aggies to a 15-10 record — the team's first winning season since 2017. The Aggies also advanced to the title game of the county tournament before falling to Good Hope.

See below for The Times' All-Area Softball Team, including honorable mentions.

Editor's Note: The All-Area Team was handpicked myself after reviewing the 2024 season and speaking with most of our local softball coaches. However, with a limited number of spots available and plenty of talented players in which to choose from, it's possible some deserving candidates were left out.

------

The Times' All-Area Softball Team

Player of the Year

Molly Benefield, Good Hope

------

Pitcher of the Year

Kara Jones, West Point

------

Hitter of the Year

Lizzy Steed, Good Hope

------

Coach of the Year

Brian Simmons, Fairview

------

First Team

Ciara Calvert, Cold Springs

Taylor Au, Cullman

Reese Hopper, Cullman

Kynlei Storey, Cullman

Emily Benson, Fairview

Ayda Payne, Fairview

Haley Lay, Good Hope

Isabella Spinks, Hanceville

Maggie Nail, Holly Pond

Haley Millwood, Vinemont

Arleigh Thomason, Vinemont

Macie Brown, West Point

Brinlee Phillips, West Point

Macayla Wilkins, West Point

------

Honorable Mention

Addison

Mackenzie Carter

Lainey Joe Evans

------

Cold Springs

Kaydance Williams

------

Cullman

Hattie Graham

Abby Maples

Brooklyn Morton

------

Fairview

Kylie Kovar

Addison Phillips

------

Good Hope

Campbell Koch

Natalie Miller

------

Hanceville

Kynzlee Farr

------

Holly Pond

Maycie Black

Molly Neal

------

Vinemont

Katelyn Evans

Maci Smith

------

West Point

Katie Beth Yovino