Times adjusted for Bangor-Skowhegan regional championship games

Jun. 14—Start times for Tuesday's Class A North regional baseball and softball championship games in Augusta have been revised to accommodate the supporters of teams from Bangor and Skowhegan, who will match up in both contests.

The baseball game between No. 5 Bangor (13-6) and No. 6 Skowhegan (14-5) has been moved up a half hour to a 4:30 p.m. start at Morton Field.

The softball final matching No. 2 Skowhegan (17-1) and No. 8 Bangor (10-9), also has been pushed back 30 minutes to a 7 p.m. first pitch at Cony High School.

Fans planning to attend both games should save their tickets from the baseball game to present at the softball game, as one ticket will provide access for both games.

Here are the rest of this week's North region baseball and softball championship schedules.

Tuesday, June 15

Baseball

Class C, at Mahaney Diamond, Orono: No. 6 Washington Acad. (13-5) vs. No. 1 Orono (15-3), 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Class C, at Coffin Field, Brewer: No. 2 Central (14-3) vs. No. 1 Dexter (14-2), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16

Baseball

Class B, at Mansfield Stadium, Bangor: No. 2 Ellsworth (13-5) vs. No. 1 Old Town (14-4), 6:30 p.m.

Class D at Mansfield Stadium, Bangor: No. 6 Machias (12-3) vs. No. 5 Southern Aroostook/Houlton 15 (15-2), 3 p.m.

Softball

Class B, at Coffin Field, Brewer: No. 3 Nokomis (14-5) vs. No. 8 Winslow (7-11), 3 p.m.

Class D, at Coffin Field, Brewer: Stearns-Woodland winner vs. No. 1 Ashland (16-0), 7 p.m.