What is the timeline for Texans WR John Metchie to produce?

It never has been a question of if John Metchie will be kept down, but a matter of how long.

The Houston Texans’ 2022 second-round receiver made the active roster and is eligible for his first career game Sept. 10 against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Although Metchie’s fierce determination to overcome leukemia during his rookie season has become a staple of time in Houston, the former Alabama wideout still has yet to play in a game.

General manager Nick Caserio laid out for reporters Aug. 30 what a timeline for Metchie looks like to work into the vision the club had for him.

“I would say a player like that, there is probably a chance that he’s going to be a little bit better six to eight weeks down the road than maybe he is now,” Caserio said. “Just when you miss that amount of time — it’s just like your team. You’re really evaluating your team the first four weeks. You kind of sort of hope you know what you have, but you’re really not sure and then you get to week or five and it’s like you have more information.”

Even though Caserio approached the realistic regarding Metchie, even the Texans’ front office boss couldn’t help but touch on the receiver’s fundamental quality.

Said Caserio: “His work ethic and just his ability to fight through something that probably not a lot of people could fight through with a great attitude.”

Metchie caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season at Alabama.

