'The Timeline': Rams win Super Bowl XXXIV

Benjamin: When the pastor asked him: “What does one do when God’s laws conflict with man’s laws?” Moore responded, “God’s laws are always superior to man’s laws.” -------------------- This is why theocratic monarchists should be prohibited from holding office in the US. When he takes the oath to uphold the US Constitution, his past statements prove he is lying...and since he says biblical law should be superior to the Constitution, what is the biblical punishment for lying?