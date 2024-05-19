Timeline: Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith's career

Gene Smith timeline

Gene Smith at an Ohio State football game

1955 – Born on Dec. 18 in Cleveland

Gene Smith, from his days at University of Notre Dame. (Notre Dame photo)

1973-77 – Attends and graduates from Notre Dame

Gene Smith at Notre Dame

1978-80 – Serves as graduate assistant and then special-teams coach for Notre Dame football.

1986 – Becomes athletic director at Eastern Michigan

1993 – Becomes athletic director at Iowa State

Gene Smith at Arizona State in 2005.

2000 – Becomes athletic director at Arizona State

Gene Smith is introduced as Ohio State's athletic director in 2005. OSU president Karen A. Holbrook listens as Smith takes questions.

2005 – Becomes athletic director at Ohio State

Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel and athletic director Gene Smith address members of the media in 2010 regarding NCCA rule violations.

2011 – Forces resignation of football coach Jim Tressel for NCAA violations in a tattoo-and-memorabilia scandal. After deciding not to make interim coach Luke Fickell the permanent coach, Smith hires Urban Meyer.

Athletic director Gene Smith introduces Urban Meyer as Ohio State's football coach in 2011.

2012 – OSU goes 12-0 in Meyer’s first season but is denied a chance for a Big Ten or national title because of an NCAA postseason ban.

2014 – Ohio State overcomes early-season defeat to Virginia Tech and the loss of quarterbacks Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett to win the inaugural College Football Playoff.

Athletic director Gene Smith introduces Chris Holtmann as Ohio State's men's basketball coach in 2017.

2017 – Parts ways with men’s basketball coach Thad Matta and hires Butler’s Chris Holtmann.

Athletic director Gene Smith introduces Ryan Day as Ohio State's football coach in 2018.

2018 – Smith and Meyer are suspended for three weeks for their handling of domestic-abuse saga of assistant football coach Zach Smith. Ryan Day is named acting coach and then hired as Meyer’s replacement when Meyer elects to step down in December.

2020 – Leads OSU through the COVID-19 shutdown, becoming an advocate for restarting football after the Big Ten originally canceled the season.

2023 – Announces he would retire in 2024.

2024 – Fires Holtmann

Athletic Director Gene Smith and men's basketball coach Thad Matta address the media in 2006 regarding NCAA sanctions and penalties assessed against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel and athletic director Gene Smith in 2011.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Timeline: Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith's career