Timeline: Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith's career
1955 – Born on Dec. 18 in Cleveland
1973-77 – Attends and graduates from Notre Dame
1978-80 – Serves as graduate assistant and then special-teams coach for Notre Dame football.
1986 – Becomes athletic director at Eastern Michigan
1993 – Becomes athletic director at Iowa State
2000 – Becomes athletic director at Arizona State
2005 – Becomes athletic director at Ohio State
2011 – Forces resignation of football coach Jim Tressel for NCAA violations in a tattoo-and-memorabilia scandal. After deciding not to make interim coach Luke Fickell the permanent coach, Smith hires Urban Meyer.
2012 – OSU goes 12-0 in Meyer’s first season but is denied a chance for a Big Ten or national title because of an NCAA postseason ban.
2014 – Ohio State overcomes early-season defeat to Virginia Tech and the loss of quarterbacks Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett to win the inaugural College Football Playoff.
2017 – Parts ways with men’s basketball coach Thad Matta and hires Butler’s Chris Holtmann.
2018 – Smith and Meyer are suspended for three weeks for their handling of domestic-abuse saga of assistant football coach Zach Smith. Ryan Day is named acting coach and then hired as Meyer’s replacement when Meyer elects to step down in December.
2020 – Leads OSU through the COVID-19 shutdown, becoming an advocate for restarting football after the Big Ten originally canceled the season.
2023 – Announces he would retire in 2024.
2024 – Fires Holtmann
