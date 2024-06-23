Timeline of the NBA and police investigations into Josh Giddey

The Chicago Bulls could be at the start of a (somewhat) major roster overhaul after trading defensive star Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey.

The trade created questions about where the front office is headed next. But it also renewed questions about Giddey after the 21-year-old guard spent the majority of last season under investigation after allegations surfaced of an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

The allegations stemmed from a series of social media posts and prompted separate investigations by the Newport Beach Police Department and the NBA. Giddey ultimately did not miss a game amid either investigation, both of which were closed without charges or disciplinary action.

Giddey alluded to experiencing “dark days” during his exit interview after the Thunder’s Western Conference semifinals loss to the Dallas Mavericks and declined to answer questions about the allegations or investigations.

“There’s been days where you don’t feel like getting out of bed for a number of reasons,” Giddey said. “As I said, I’m just lucky to have people around me that care, that were there for me. Coming in the gym every day, seeing my teammates, that helps.”

Here’s a timeline of the allegations and investigations.

Nov. 19, 2023

Allegations against Giddey began to swirl on X when an anonymous user shared a private Instagram post claiming that Giddey, who had turned 21 in October, was dating an unnamed minor girl. Both accounts were deactivated later.

Nov. 23

A social media post circulated a screenshot of a Snapchat photo allegedly showing a minor with Giddey. Fans on X claimed to have connected the Snapchat user with the Instagram profile of a minor girl living in Newport Beach, Calif.

Nov. 24

The NBA confirmed the opening of an investigation into the allegations against Giddey.

Nov. 29

The Newport Beach Police Department announced a separate criminal investigation. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver determined the league would “take a back seat” to the criminal investigation, but the league continued to probe the situation separately.

The family of the alleged minor hired attorney Gloria Allred, who specializes in sexual assault, domestic violence and discrimination cases.

Jan. 17, 2024

The Newport Beach Police Department concluded its investigation and declined to press charges.

“After a thorough and exhaustive examination, we have completed our investigation into information that was circulating on social media involving Josh Giddey,” the Newport Beach Police Department said in a news release. “Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey.”

May 23

The NBA closed its investigation five days after the Thunder were eliminated from the Western Conference semifinals. The league said it found insufficient evidence to bring disciplinary action against Giddey.

