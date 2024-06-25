TIMELINE: David Tepper’s history of facilities as owner of the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Some major changes are coming to uptown Charlotte. Monday night city leaders voted to approve spending $650 million to help renovate Bank of America Stadium.

The agenda also mentions having a new stadium built before the 2046 season.

This change is nothing new for the Carolina Panthers. David Tepper’s purchase of the franchise in 2018 jump-started the process.

Shortly after he came on board, Tepper spoke openly about building a new team practice facility and his desire to renovate BofA.

March 2019

Another professional sports team was announced for the stadium, as Charlotte revealed it was adding a Major League Soccer franchise, named Charlotte FC a year later.

Tepper then hinted at a new stadium — most only last about 25 years – and Bank of America is going on three decades.

“It’s not that the stadium can’t last longer, you could probably stretch it out another 10 or so years, at some point it’s going to be problematic with the way that thing is constructed,” Tepper said at the time.

July 2020

Construction got underway on what was supposed to be a new Panthers training facility in Rock Hill, S.C.

April 2021

Tepper Sports announced it would change the playing surface at Bank of America from grass to artificial FieldTurf. There also were $50 million in soccer-specific upgrades, including enhancements to the East Gate, an upgraded main concourse and new premium club space and field-level seating.

After an artificial surface was added to the stadium, sod was brought in for soccer games involving English Premier League teams.

March 2022

Charlotte FC sets an MLS attendance record for its opening night at the Bank, with 74,479 fans.

April 2022

Panthers terminate training facility deal with Rock Hill city leaders. The site was well into construction but sat as a shell until it was demolished in July 2023.

July 2022

Another Tepper Sports project at the former Eastland Mall site appeared stalled.

June 2024

Discussions began for Bank of America Stadium to get a $1.3 million makeover that has the city putting in $650 million for the facelift and upkeep costs.

The public portion will be funded by hospitality and tourism taxes, money already collected that must be spent on tourism-related projects.

