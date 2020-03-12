A timeline of Coronavirus and college basketball

Coronavirus has massively altered college basketball’s busiest time of year.

The NCAA banned fans from the 2020 NCAA tournament on Wednesday. But fans being barred from arenas for March Madness is just the latest update in a long line of coronavirus-related moves across the sport.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines involving coronavirus and college basketball over the past few weeks.

MARCH 11

MARCH 10

The Ivy League cancelled its conference tournament.

MARCH 6

The NCAA released a statement about COVID-19. Games and events continued as scheduled. A COVID-19 Advisory Panel sanctioned by the NCAA “is not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces across the United States.”

MARCH 3

The National College Players Association urged the NCAA to take steps to protect student-athletes, suggesting that empty arenas for the 2020 NCAA tournament is a proper solution.

Chicago State opted not to play WAC road games at Seattle and Utah Valley State due to coronavirus.

