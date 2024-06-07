A Timeline of Kansas City Chiefs Player BJ Thompson's Cardiac Arrest and Recovery

BJ Thompson of the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest on June 6

Ric Tapia/Getty BJ Thompson of the Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs backup defensive lineman BJ Thompson suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest on June 6, 2024.

The medical emergency occurred during a "special teams meeting" at the Chiefs facility in Kansas City, reported NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Thompson was transported by ambulance to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Chiefs' medical staff "immediately" responded to the emergency when the athlete started to seize, according to reports.

The second-year pro’s agent, Chris Turnage, visited the player in the hospital and gave an update on his health later that night, which was further shared by Pelissero on X.

Head coach Andy Reid and select players were originally scheduled to speak to media on June 6, but after the incident, their conference was pushed to June 7, according to a statement on the NFL website.

Currently, the Chiefs are in OTA offseason practices, which include drills but no contact plays, and will begin their mandatory minicamp on June 11 through June 13, according to CBS.

Here’s a timeline of BJ Thompson’s medical emergency, including what we know so far.

June 6, 2024: BJ Thompson suffers cardiac arrest

Kevin Terrell/AP BJ Thompson of the Kansas City Chiefs in January 2024.

BJ Thompson, a backup defensive lineman on the Kansas City Chiefs, experienced a seizure and went into cardiac arrest the morning of June 6.

The medical emergency happened during a team meeting at the Chiefs facility in Kansas City. A source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the athlete was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was reportedly in stable condition.

Multiple sources told Pelissero that the Chiefs' medical staff "immediately" responded to the emergency when Thompson began seizing during a "special teams meeting."

The team cancelled all team activities that day, per a statement posted to the official NFL website. Media availability scheduled, featuring head coach Andy Reid and select players, was postponed to June 7.

Later that night, Pelissero tweeted an update from Thompson's agent Chris Turnage, who had visited the player in the hospital. "BJ is still unconscious at this point, but he’s stable and vitals are good. His family asks for your continued prayers," he wrote on X.



June 7, 2024: BJ Thompson is 'awake and responsive,' per reports

Pelissero tweeted another update from Turnage on Thompson's status on June 7. "One day after Thompson suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest during a special teams meeting, the second-year pro’s prognosis is good," he wrote.

The update came shortly before the Kansas City Chiefs' press conference, which was postponed from the day prior. Then, Rick Burkholder, the Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance for the team, shared further details on Thompson's health at the presser.

"He's alert, he's awake. He's coming through quite well," Burkholder told reporters of Thompson during a live press conference that afternoon.

"He's coming through quite well. We don't have a diagnosis and in medicine sometimes you don't have that," he continued, adding that Thompson is "headed in the absolute right direction."



