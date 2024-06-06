Timelapse video shows transformation from NFL stadium to USA Olympic Swim Trials arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are quickly approaching, and hopeful Olympians from across the world are preparing for not only the games in Paris but also qualifying trials across the country.

One such qualifier is happening next weekend in Indianapolis, where those with aquatic affinity will compete to decide who will be on this year’s U.S. Olympic Swim Team.

The trials will be held from June 15 to June 23 at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts, a professional American football team, and their opponents don’t exactly make waves when they hit the gridiron, so a lot of work had to be done to the stadium to prepare it for all the sensational swimmers looking to make a splash at the trials.

USA Swimming released a timelapse video on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, showing how workers took an NFL stadium more accustomed to turf and turned it into a water-filled wonderland fitting of the Olympics.

Several Florida Olympic hopefuls will be on hand in Indianapolis looking to punch their ticket to Paris, including a pair of Tampa natives.

You can watch the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on News Channel 8 starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. For all your Olympic coverage, visit wfla.com/2024-olympics.

