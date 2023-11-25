Timelapse Shows Clouds Rippling 'Like Ocean Waves' Over Central Kansas

A gray sky over Dodge City, Kansas, was transformed into a mesmerizing display seen in timelapse footage captured by the local US National Weather Service (NWS) office, on Friday, November 24.

The video shows a sea of clouds, described as rippling “like ocean waves” over the NWS Dodge City office.

The NWS forecasted snow throughout central Kansas over the weekend, with accumulation as high as 7 inches in some areas. Credit: US National Weather Service Dodge City Kansas via Storyful