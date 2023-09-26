Timelapse Captures Thick Storm Clouds Over South Texas

Storm clouds gathered southeast of New Braunfels as forecasters issued severe thunderstorm warnings on Monday, September 25.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast storms bringing winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail to south Texas.

Timelapse footage captured by the National Weather Service for Austin/San Antonio shows storm clouds forming “over the Coastal Plains and south into southeast San Antonio,” the service said. Credit: NWS Austin/San Antonio via Storyful