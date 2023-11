An Alberta-based photographer captured dazzling timelapse footage showing the northern lights illuminating the night sky over Keoma.

Footage recorded by Siv Heang Tav from November 5 to November 6 shows streaks of aurora dancing across the sky.

“All the ponds and lakes are getting frozen, but the long winter night gives a lot of time to chase auroras,” Tav told Storyful. Credit: Siv Heang Tav via Storyful