Go time for the Xfinity Series to kick off the NASCAR Playoffs at Las Vegas
Watch the green flag drop at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to kick off the NASCAR Playoffs for the Xfinity Series.
Noah Gragson breaks down his race after finishing third at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and credits the team at JR Motorsports for their 1-2-3 finish in the Xfinity Series race.
LAS VEGAS — Josh Berry seized opportunity and drove away from the competition Saturday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Tabbed to substitute for injured JR Motorsports driver Michael Annett, the Tennessee late-model champion Berry earned his second win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season, claiming an impressive 4.396-second victory in the playoff opener. Berry, […]
Justin Allgaier kicks off his NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs with a second-place finish in Saturday night's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Josh Berry wins Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as JR Motorsports finishes 1-2-3.
Hear from Josh Berry after an impressive win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where he leads a 1-2-3 finish for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
