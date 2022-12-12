It’s time to worry about Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and his concussions

For the second time in just 10 games, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett finds himself in the concussion protocol. Pickett got taken down hard in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens and after trying to return was removed from the game. Head coach Mike Tomlin had no further update after the game.

This is the second concussion Pickett has suffered this season. The first came during the game against the Buccaneers in October which put him in the protocol but didn’t cost him a start. Pickett threw three interceptions in that next game and looked shaky at times.

A young player getting two concussions in their first season is certainly something to keep an eye on. Pickett is the future of the quarterback position for the Steelers. Is putting him back out in a meaningless season and risking a third concussion smart for the Steelers? Let us know in the comments what you think.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire