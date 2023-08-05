Is it time to worry about Steelers s Minkah Fitzpatrick?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are two weeks into training camp and the most curious thing has been the absence of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. While Fitzpatrick has been with the team and at practice every day, he has yet to participate with the team in any on-field activities.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has only spoken on the matter once, stating that Fitzpatrick’s absence is excused and with his support. No Steelers players started training camp on the PUP list so we presume this isn’t an injury issue. Fitzpatrick signed a massive new contract in 2022 so we can’t see this being contract related either.

Pittsburgh plays its first preseason game in less than a week and even if he had been practicing, it’s highly unlikely Fitzpatrick would have played. Nevertheless, there is clearly something going on and while we hope whatever it is, Fitzpatrick gets it sorted, we have to wonder how this will impact the team if at all.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire