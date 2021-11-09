Time to worry after Bills' Week 9 loss to Jags?
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss upset losses for the Bills, Cowboys and Rams and which team is in the most trouble coming out of Week 9.
The BBWAA reveals the finalists for their annual awards, plus Andrew Heaney signs with the Dodgers in this edition of FastCast
The top two projected QBs in the 2022 NFL draft faced off over the weekend. Our Jeff Risdon broke down the film.
The Saints activated linebacker Chase Hansen after designating him to return from injured reserve:
The NFL says it factored players’ views into the decision to make taunting a point of emphasis this season. But Browns center JC Tretter, who is the president of the players’ union, says the players don’t want it. The NFL Players Association tweeted a quote from Tretter saying that he personally attended an offseason competition [more]
Perhaps we overrated the Bills, who are suddenly in a divisional dogfight with their Tom Brady-less nemesis.
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon examine the key factors that helped a Colt McCoy-led Cardinals to victory over a struggling San Francisco team. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
The Bears had a touchdown taken off the board on Monday Night Football when Chicago’s James Daniels was flagged for an illegal low block on Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt. Referee Tony Corrente’s explanation won’t satisfy the Bears. Although Watt appeared to be inside the tight end box when Daniels went low to block him, Corrente said [more]
Tony Corrente explained the questionable taunting penalty of Bears OLB Cassius Marsh.
Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh called Tony Corrente's actions "incredibly inappropriate."
The Patriots made three roster moves Monday that suggest more transactions could be coming ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns.
The concerns about Alabama and its vulnerability lead to Cincinnati replacing the Crimson Tide in the playoff field of this week's bowl projections.
A rules analyst and an NFL Network broadcaster also thought this was a particularly bad call
The ESPN host said the SiriusXM interview was "the most embarrassing performance" of the NFL star's career.
The Patriots are a potential suitor for Odell Beckham Jr. if he becomes a free agent Tuesday. Would he fit in New England? Here's what Randy Moss thinks.
Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is the No. 1 player in the Class of 2023. Here are some things to know about the nephew of Peyton Manning.
This was a brutal game by the refs.
You make the call ... did the ref initiate contact with a Bears player?
New England Patriots head coach shows up to game with ‘some serious ‘Dad that just woke up from a nap’ energy’
Mac Jones wasn't making a football play when he twisted Brian Burns' ankle.
Several Denver players took the Cowboys' early 4th-down conversion attempts personally; Dak Prescott feels they could have swung the game. | From @ToddBrock24f7