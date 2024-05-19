Time to worry about Acuña Jr.? Umm, yes

May 18—When is it time to worry about the slow start of one of baseball's best players? After all the baseball season is only 25% complete which means more than 120 games remain in a very long season.

But after 40 games, is it time to be concerned with Ronald Acuña Jr. and his severe lack of production at the top of the lineup? Absolutely it is.

After all, his record-breaking year in 2023 is what spurred the Braves to a historical offensive season in runs scored and home runs. Is it really out of question to believe his lack of productivity so far is what has led to the Braves' offense being so drastically different this year? Different meaning not as good.

The Braves are fifth in baseball with a .255 batting average but 15th in home runs with 43, on pace for about 172; not exactly the 307 from last year. The Braves are also 13th in runs scored. It all correlates to Acuña Jr.'s lack of firepower atop the lineup.

Acuña Jr. is in his seventh season with the Braves, and up until this year, had never had a bad year. His worst statistical season (not counting the COVID-shortened year in 2020) was 2022 when he batted .266 with 15 homers and 50 RBIs. But he was also returning from ACL injury that kept him sidelined for more than 40 games.

But it tells you he has been very consistent at the plate when he has been healthy. From all accounts, health is not an issue this year, though he was given a day off in Wednesday's series finale with the Chicago Cubs.

That's the concerning part for me. He is healthy, in the prime of his career and is struggling to the tune of a .245 batting average with only three homers and 11 RBIs. He has also struck out a team-leading 45 times.

He was also picked off first base three times in the Cubs' series. It's almost as if his mind needs to be refreshed and maybe that is what the day off will do for the reigning National League Most Valuable Player. Because for the first month and a half of the season, he has looked anything but.

His resurgence is key to the Braves' division hopes and contention for a World Series title.

The Braves need that resurgence to happen quickly. He looks unrecognizable at the plate and for that matter, so do the Braves.