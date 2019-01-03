This time, Wizards' approach without John Wall is no passing fad originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

CAPITAL ONE ARENA - John Wall's season-ending surgery changes the world for the Washington Wizards.

They lived this life last season when the point guard missed 41 games. That prior experience helps, but the unwanted sequel is different. The script, tighter. The ending, automatically different.

The majority of those games without Wall came from a late January to late March stretch in 2017 when he missed two months with a knee injury. The goal, stay afloat in the playoff chase until his return late in the regular season. The primary offensive modification without their five-time All-Star, switch from a run-oriented approach to a half-court volume-passing attack.

Mission accomplished.

Washington shocked the basketball world prepared for obituary writing by winning 12 of its first 19 games without Wall. That's when another challenge occurred, one written out of the ongoing story.

Wall returned to practice March 12 and to the lineup 20 days later. During this time, the other players toggled between two distinct offenses. One led by a ball-dominant lead guard capable of one-man fast breaks, the other fueled by ball and player movement. Even after Wall's reappearance March 31, fluctuation continued as he didn't play in three of the final seven games before the postseason.

"You almost have to prepare for two different games because John definitely runs the show when he's here," Bradley Beal told NBC Sports Washington Wednesday.

Washington finished the 27-game period before Wall's return 15-12. The .555 winning percentage doesn't scream title contender, but it's a pace the Wizards haven't sniffed this season. It's also the same clip Washington won in 41 games with Wall last season (23-18, 56.1).

Victories started becoming less frequent when the two approaches overlapped. Washington lost five of the final eight before Wall reentered the lineup and 10 of 15 overall to finish 43-39.

Eventually playing without one of the league's top stars leads to diminishing returns. Opponents had more time to learn about the pass-first approach of Tomas Satoransky, Wall's replacement, and the Wizards' flow without their tone-setting point guard. Those factors existed along with the dueling schemes.

The first two remain this time without Wall, but there's only one approach going forward.

That sharing is caring version fueled Washington's 114-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday.

Ball movement shined early and remained steady against the Hawks. The Wizards finished with 29 assists on 43 field goals while committing only 10 turnovers. All five starters scored in double figures led by Beal's 24 and 22 from Jeff Green.

Satoransky, a natural fit for the ball movement approach, finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and one turnover in 37 minutes.

"When John is out there, he commands so much attention," Hawks guard Jeremy Lin told NBC Sports Washington before Wednesday's tipoff. "He's such a lethal threat everybody is locked in on him. … Now a lot of other players could potentially catch fire."

What the Wizards showed last during the 2017-18 season and again in limited run this time is the ability to offset Wall's playmaking by spreading the wealth.

Assists: Wizards ranked No. 1 in the NBA with 28.5 during those 27 games without Wall and finished fourth over 82 games at 25.2.

Secondary assists: No. 2 at 4.3, sixth overall at 3.2

Passes: No.7 at 313 per game, 22nd overall at 293

No single player controlled the ball, though late game plotting often put Beal in isolation. The changes weren't necessarily better or worse - Washington ranked middle of the pack in net rating with or without Wall - but certainly different and viable.

In the first two games of the just-concluded homestand, both without Wall, the Wizards averaged 344 passes, 28.5 assists, 53.0 potential assists. All of those numbers would be league leading over a full season.

Against Atlanta, Washington had seven secondary or "hockey" assists. The Boston Celtics lead the NBA with 3.9 secondary assists per game this season.

"We're definitely going to miss [John] and hate that he's out. Definitely not saying that we're a better team without him," Beal said following Washington's second consecutive win Wednesday night. "That's far from the truth. But reality is reality. We have to accept the fact that [John] won't be with us this year and do our best to make a run at it."

Despite its 15-23 record, Washington is only 2.5 behind the 8th-seeded Brooklyn Nets. The Wizards have grander plans than just making the playoffs. For a team that hasn't won more than three in a row all season, baby steps. At least they know the plan going forward without Wall isn't a passing fad. Perhaps a playoff push with this style changes more than just what occurs this season.

"[John is] calling plays, getting guys in position," Beal told NBC Sports Washington. "Now it's more so me, Tomas, Coach, everybody. It's a good mix, I think even when he comes back (next season) I think it will be different."

