What time is Williams-Osaka match? Live stream, TV channel info and more for Australian Open semifinal

The Australian Open women's semifinals begin on Feb. 17 when No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka (Japan) and No. 10 seed Serena Williams (United States) face off in a blockbuster event.

The lifetime series between the two stars is split 2-2. Osaka beat Williams in the finals of the 2018 Miami Open winning 6-3 6-2. Osaka then went on to beat Williams in the finals of the 218 US Open, 6-2 6-4. Williams responded in the Rogers Cup in 2019 with a 6-3 6-4 quarterfinals victory. The most recent match between the two was part of a pre-Australian open exhibition event in January when Williams won 6-2 2-6.

Williams, 39 is attempting to win her 24th Grand Slam title and her first since 2017. Osaka, 23, heads into the semifinals with a 19-match win streak dating back to February 2020.

Naomi Osaka, left, will take on Serena Williams, right, in the 2021 Australian Open semifinals.

What time does Australian Open semifinal begin?

The semifinal is set to start at 10 p.m. ET.

Where will semifinal be played?

The Australian Open semifinal match will be played at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia without fans.

How can I watch on TV?

The semifinal will be on ESPN2 from 10 p.m. ET to 2 a.m. ET and on ESPN from 3:30 a.m. ET to 6 a.m. ET.

How can I watch on Live stream?

The Australian Open semifinal can be live-streamed on fuboTV, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, ESPN+ and ESPN 3 apps.

Patch to Semifinals

Serena Williams

First round: Laura Siegemund, 6-1, 6-1

Second round: Nina Stojanovic, 6-3, 6-0

Third round: Anastasia Potapova, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Fourth round: Aryna Sabalenka, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Quarterfinal: Simona Halep, 6-3, 6-3

Naomi Osaka

First round: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-1, 6-2

Second round: Caroline Garcia, 6-2, 6-3

Third round: Ons Jabeur, 6-3, 6-2

Fourth round: Garbine Muguruza, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Quarterfinal: Hsieh Su-wei, 6-2, 6-2

