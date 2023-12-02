It’s time to watch Mike Leach determine which Pac-12 mascot would win a mascot fight

Legendary college coach Mike Leach, who put together a 158-107 record over 21 years for Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State, was one of the most original offensive thinkers — and thinkers overall — of his era. Leach, who passed away on December 12, 2022, could go off-subject at any time and with the slightest provocation with the media, and as the Pac-12 conference will come to an end after Friday’s Pac-12 Championship game between Oregon and Washington, it’s a good time to take a trip in the wayback machine to a time when Leach broke down in great detail which conference mascot would win a mascot fight.

His answer was legendary.

Tonight is the perfect night to watch Mike Leach’s breakdown of a theoretical Pac-12 mascot fight one more time for the road. pic.twitter.com/KEp1FOnAip https://t.co/IwAHSsYWbc — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) December 2, 2023

R.I.P., Pac-12, and R.I.P., Coach Leach.

