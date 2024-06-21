‘The time wasn’t right’: Brazilian reflects on transfer talks with Ten Hag that failed to materialise

This time last year, Manchester United were actively scouring the goalkeeper market after opting against renewing David de Gea’s contract at the club.

While countless reports had already hinted towards it being the case, the Spaniard confirmed his exit himself with a message to the United faithful on July 8, bidding farewell to the supporters that had spent 12 years watching him develop from an up-and-coming 20-year-old to a seasoned professional between the sticks.

Of course, Erik ten Hag’s influence over transfer dealings meant that De Gea’s successor was a player he’d already coached: Andre Onana.

The shot-stopper had spent only one season with Inter Milan following his Ajax exit in 2022, and his final game before making the move to Old Trafford was the Champions League final defeat to Manchester City. He was undoubtedly his side’s standout performer on the night.

Altay Bayindir was subsequently sought on deadline day to provide backup to the new No.1, which was necessary given that four ‘keepers had left across the summer window. Dean Henderson, Nathan Bishop, Ondrej Mastny and Matej Kovar all completed moves away, the latter of which has since claimed a Bundesliga winners’ medal.

Brazilian admits he was honoured to be approached by United

One experienced veteran who also came under consideration by United has since spoken out on the talks he held with the board and Ten Hag. Braga’s Matheus, 32, recently told O Jogo: “There was interest from Nottingham Forest last season, but the chairman thought it would be better if I stayed.

“There were a few that never got going. Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Nice and some from Brazil. None were finalised because the time wasn’t right.”

Matheus also delved into further detail on United’s failed approach last November while speaking with TNT Sports, revealing: “When you receive the contact and see that [interest from] a big European club, it moves you.

“You’re a boy who leaves Brazil full of dreams, and you always see these big clubs on the TV. You follow them in the Champions League, the Premier League. The great players who have played there. David Beckham, David de Gea…

“The guys [from United] got in touch with me. I spoke to the coach. It was Ten Hag. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. It’s God’s plan. Maybe, if I went [had gone] there, something would have gone wrong. But the important thing is that I feel very happy here at this club.”

Jun 21 2024, 7:41

Jun 20 2024, 18:57

Jun 20 2024, 18:41