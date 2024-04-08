It’s time to vote for this week’s best Columbus area high school girls athlete. Here’s how

Here’s your chance to vote for the Ledger-Enquirer’s High School Girls Athlete of the Week.

To vote, scroll down to our online poll (attached below). After verifying that you aren’t a robot, click on your choice.

Share the link to this article with your family and friends to encourage more folks to vote. The poll has no limit on the number of times a person can vote.

Each week’s poll will close at noon Friday. The Ledger-Enquirer will announce the winner on our social media accounts.

We invited the athletics director at each public and private high school in Muscogee County, Harris County, Chattahoochee County, Phenix City, Russell County and Smiths Station to nominate a female athlete for this poll. Now, it’s time for you to help determine the winner by selecting one of these nominees: