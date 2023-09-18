It's time to vote for the Week 5 Football Player of the Week

Last week, West Muskingum's Rashid Sesay received 693 votes to edge Philo's Jack Lincicome, who had 622 votes, to claim the Week 4 Football Player of the Week.

He joins Morgan's Logan Niceswanger (Week 1), John Glenn's Lincoln Gilcher (Week 2) and Crooksville's Brayson Hill (Week 3).

This week's nominees are:

Drew Doyle, Zanesville, had 192 total yards of offense and scored three times in a loss to Heath.

Riley Woodie, Coshocton, ran for 88 yards and three TDs in the setback to Morgan.

Max Lyall, Tri-Valley, threw for 274 yards and four scores in a win over New Lex.

Brody Zemba, Rosecrans, had more than 200 yards of offense and scored three times in a victory over Grove City Christian.

Justice Huey, Meadowbrook, threw for three TDs and ran for another in a win over River View.

Devin Ogle, Cambridge, had 10 receptions for 148 yards and three scores in the loss to Bellaire. He also set the school record for career TD receptions.

Caden Sheridan, Sheridan, totaled 265 yards (171 passing) and threw both TD passes in a victory over John Glenn.

Carter Winland, West Muskingum, collected 91 yards and a TD in a win against Philo.

Garrett Carpenter, Cambridge, went 26 of 47 passes for 458 yards and four TD tosses in a loss to Bellaire.

Koen Eagon, Buckeye Trail, had 106 rushing yards with 88 yard run and two TDs in a loss to Claymont. He also had a 68-yard kickoff return and an interception.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Vote for the Week 5 Football Player of the Week