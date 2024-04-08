It’s time to vote for the Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for April 8
The Coast is home to two schools who earned state championships at the powerlifting meets over the weekend.
Gautier and Gulfport are honored in this week’s athlete of the week poll for their hardware alongside baseball and softball standouts.
This is not a scientific poll, and you can vote as many times as you’d like until voting ends at noon on April 15, at sunherald.com.
To submit a nominee for next week’s poll, please send game stats from an event that occurred this week to swatkins@sunherald.com.
Get to know the nominees here:
Jaxson Moore, Harrison Central baseball: Moore pitched a complete game shutout against Ocean Springs, striking out eight batters and allowing only three hits.
Gulfport boys powerlifting: The Admirals won the 7A powerlifting title behind the weight class-winning efforts of Sean McGill, Clayton Wartenbee, Brody Switzer, Sean Garcia, Hudson Williams and Davis Ormes.
Gautier girls powerlifting: The Gators won the 4A championship with Destiny Costict, Kianna High, Denaisha Champion and Joy Mims winning their weight classes.
River Groue, St. Martin baseball: Groue threw six innings of shutout baseball against Gulfport with nine strikeouts and just one hit given up.
Teegan DeWitt, Hancock softball: DeWitt recorded five hits and five RBIs over four games with two doubles. She also struck out 19 batters across three appearances with only one unearned run allowed in 13.2 innings.
Michael Diaz, Ocean Springs baseball: Diaz recorded career-highs with three hits and four RBIs in a win over Harrison Central.
Hadleigh Tatum, George County softball: Tatum had six hits, a double and a triple over two wins against Long Beach, driving in four runs.