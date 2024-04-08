It’s time to vote for the Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for April 8

The Coast is home to two schools who earned state championships at the powerlifting meets over the weekend.

Gautier and Gulfport are honored in this week’s athlete of the week poll for their hardware alongside baseball and softball standouts.

This is not a scientific poll, and you can vote as many times as you’d like until voting ends at noon on April 15, at sunherald.com.

To submit a nominee for next week’s poll, please send game stats from an event that occurred this week to swatkins@sunherald.com.

Get to know the nominees here: