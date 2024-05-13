It’s time to vote for the Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for May 13
State championship week is here for softball and baseball follows shortly after.
Several Coast teams wrapped up South State titles and with a few more baseball teams battling for a spot in Pearl.
This is not a scientific poll, and you can vote as many times as you’d like until voting ends at noon on May 20, at sunherald.com.
To submit a nominee for next week’s poll, please send game stats from an event that occurred this week to swatkins@sunherald.com.
Get to know the nominees here:
Brooklyn Cuevas, Hancock softball: Cuevas recorded two hits, both doubles, an RBI and a run scored in the series-clinching win over George County.
Breyona Tanner, East Central softball: Tanner pitched a complete game shutout and contributed with an RBI double at the plate in a 9-0, series-clinching win against Vancleave.
Zoriah Martin, St. Patrick softball: Martin recorded three hits over two wins against Wesson, picking up two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.
Justin San Miguel, Resurrection baseball: San Miguel hit a home run and drove in five runs in a 9-8, series-clinching win over Ethel on Monday. He hit another home run with two RBIs in an 8-0 win over Taylorsville to force a Game 3.
Calyer Havard, George County baseball: Havard picked up three hits during the week and drove in two runs in a 4-3 win over Pearl River Central.
Brayden Lee, Pearl River Central baseball: Lee had three hits, two RBIs and a run scored in a 7-0 Game 1 win over George County.
Tyler West, Vancleave baseball: West pitched a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts against South Jones, clinching the South State title.