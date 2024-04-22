It’s time to vote for the Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for April 22

The playoffs have officially arrived on the diamond for classes 1A-4A. The bigger schools will follow suit soon, meaning the competition is as important as ever.

This week a record-breaking track and field performance and clutch outings from the mound, circle and plate fill the Athlete of the Week poll.

This is not a scientific poll, and you can vote as many times as you’d like until voting ends at noon on April 29, at sunherald.com.

To submit a nominee for next week’s poll, please send game stats from an event that occurred this week to swatkins@sunherald.com.

Get to know the nominees here: