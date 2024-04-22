It’s time to vote for the Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for April 22

Advertisement

Sun Herald's MS Coast Athlete of the Week for April 22

Scott Watkins
·1 min read

The playoffs have officially arrived on the diamond for classes 1A-4A. The bigger schools will follow suit soon, meaning the competition is as important as ever.

This week a record-breaking track and field performance and clutch outings from the mound, circle and plate fill the Athlete of the Week poll.

This is not a scientific poll, and you can vote as many times as you’d like until voting ends at noon on April 29, at sunherald.com.

To submit a nominee for next week’s poll, please send game stats from an event that occurred this week to swatkins@sunherald.com.

Get to know the nominees here:

  • Yasmyne McCann, Kenya Payne, Alexis Rogers, and Ashtyn Bradley, Gautier track and field: The four broke the 4x100 relay school record and hold the fastest time in 5A.

  • Anderson Hickman, Stone baseball: Hickman pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts in a 5-1 win over Gautier.

  • Anthony Tanner, East Central baseball: Tanner recorded three hits with a double and a home run and three runs scored in a win over Wayne County.

  • Brady Robertson, Picayune baseball: Robertson picked up five hits during a three-game sweep of Long Beach with two doubles and five RBIs.

  • Peyton Collins, George County softball: Collins pitched a five-inning one-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 13-0 win over Pascagoula.

  • K’lee Gum, Ocean Springs softball: Gum pitched a complete game shutout against Biloxi while also recording three hits, a double and two RBIs.

  • Chaley Peterson, Hancock softball: Peterson had six hits over two wins against Picayune, including two doubles, a triple and six RBIs.