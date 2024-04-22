It’s time to vote for the Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for April 22
The playoffs have officially arrived on the diamond for classes 1A-4A. The bigger schools will follow suit soon, meaning the competition is as important as ever.
This week a record-breaking track and field performance and clutch outings from the mound, circle and plate fill the Athlete of the Week poll.
This is not a scientific poll, and you can vote as many times as you’d like until voting ends at noon on April 29, at sunherald.com.
To submit a nominee for next week’s poll, please send game stats from an event that occurred this week to swatkins@sunherald.com.
Get to know the nominees here:
Yasmyne McCann, Kenya Payne, Alexis Rogers, and Ashtyn Bradley, Gautier track and field: The four broke the 4x100 relay school record and hold the fastest time in 5A.
Anderson Hickman, Stone baseball: Hickman pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts in a 5-1 win over Gautier.
Anthony Tanner, East Central baseball: Tanner recorded three hits with a double and a home run and three runs scored in a win over Wayne County.
Brady Robertson, Picayune baseball: Robertson picked up five hits during a three-game sweep of Long Beach with two doubles and five RBIs.
Peyton Collins, George County softball: Collins pitched a five-inning one-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 13-0 win over Pascagoula.
K’lee Gum, Ocean Springs softball: Gum pitched a complete game shutout against Biloxi while also recording three hits, a double and two RBIs.
Chaley Peterson, Hancock softball: Peterson had six hits over two wins against Picayune, including two doubles, a triple and six RBIs.