Time to vote: Football athletes dominate this week's Tremendous 10 poll

With so many events canceled last week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday because of Hurricane Idalia, football players dominate this week's Tremendous 10 poll with seven of the 10 nominations.

Lake Wales freshman Kaneilius Purdy (football) caught touchdown passes of 67 and 68 yards and finished with three catches for 145 yards in the Highlanders' 40-6 victory over Ridge Community.

Lakeland junior quarterback Zander Smith (football) had a perfect night as he threw for 167 yards and one touchdown on 13 of 13 passing. For the season, he has completed 32 of 37 passes for 422 yards with five touchdowns.

George Jenkins junior Caden Baker (boys cross country) ran sub-16 minutes for the first time by running a personal-best 15:59.90 to win the George Whitmire Invitational.

Bartow senior quarterback KJ Valentine (football) finished with 152 yards of total offense. He rushed for 81 yards on 12 carries and threw for 71 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown pass.

George Jenkins senior Jaade McBride (girls cross country meet) ran 20:07.27 to win the girls race at the George Whitmire Invitational.

Lake Wales senior Rashad Orr had his second 200-yard rushing game of the season. He finished with 19 carries for 227 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, he has 43 carries carries for 463 yards.

Auburndale junior Jaysean Pritchard (football) rushed for 130 yards on 22 carries and had the only touchdown in the Bloodhounds' 7-0 victory over Haines City.

Lakeland Christian freshman quarterback Brody Brenneman (football) completed 9 of 14 passes for 120 yards with three touchdown passes in the Vikings' 43-6 victory over West Oaks. For the season, he has thrown for 239 yards on 20 of 29 passing.

McKeel senior Juleigh Urbina (volleyball) finished with 89 digs, 10 aces, 19 digs and eight kills as the Vikings went 3-2 in tournament action on Friday and Saturday.

All Saints senior Magnus Darrington (football) for 122 yards on 11 carries in the Saints' 35-32 victory over Seven Rivers Christian. For the season, he has rushed for 134 yards on 15 carrie

