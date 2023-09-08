What time is Vol Walk on Saturday for Tennessee football game vs Austin Peay

Tennessee football continues the 2023 season Saturday when the Vols play their home opener at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee is back in Knoxville after a neutral-site win against Virginia in Nashville to open the season.

The No. 9 Vols (1-0) face Austin Peay (0-1) on Saturday (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

One of the highlights for fans before the game is the traditional Vol Walk.

The Vol Walk has been a Tennessee football tradition since 1990 when the Vols hosted Alabama on Oct. 20.

The Vol Walk has evolved since then with changes in its path and length.

Here's what happens now.

Players along with the coaching staff will begin on Volunteer Boulevard at the Torchbearer statue at Circle Park, before continuing down Peyton Manning Pass before turning left on Phillip Fulmer Way and into Neyland Stadium through Gate 21A.

TENNESSEE FOOTBALL FANS: Join our Vols texting group with reporter Adam Sparks

The Vol Walk starts two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff.

Saturday's Vol Walk will start at 2:45 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What time is Vol Walk for Tennessee football game vs Austin Peay