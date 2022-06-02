‘It’s their time’: Vance Joseph talks about Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins

During the 2021 NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals made a rather unconventional decision by selecting inside linebacker Zaven Collins with their first round selection. This came as a shock to many because the club used their previous first-round pick on an inside linebacker in Isaiah Simmons.

Flash forward to 2022 and both players are slated to be the starting inside linebackers for the team. There has been some criticism surrounding the team as both players did not get much playing time during their rookie seasons. In the team’s blowout loss to the Rams in the wild card round, Collins logged only eight defensive snaps.

This season, however, it appears the team is ready to live or die by their back-to-back first-round linebackers. The team released standout Jordan Hicks this offseason, so it would seem the jobs safely belong to Simmons and Collins.

“It’s their time,” Joseph said after Wednesday’s practice at OTAs. “Isaiah is going into his third this year and Zaven is going into his second year. They are first-round picks. They have to help us.”

Joseph continued by praising the work ethics of both linebackers. Both are regular hard-workers in the building but have suffered from offseasons that were shortened due to COVID-19.

Simmons was a starter alongside Jordan Hicks last season and showed some incredible playmaking ability. Joseph is looking for that to become more consistent this year.

“Watching him last year, he made plays,” he explained. “Now he has to make consistent plays and not give up plays.”

As for Collins, Joseph stressed the importance of his position and the mental challenges to overcome from not playing last year.

“A lot is mental,” he said. “Especially for Zaven, playing the MIKE ‘backer. He’s the quarterback now. He’s got a bunch to process each play and he’s got to do it fast for his teammates and do it well. And then do the physical job, which isn’t easy.”

The Cardinals’ defense could very well sink or swim based on the production of their two young inside linebackers. Their secondary is relatively the same from last season but the loss of Chandler Jones up front makes the front seven significantly weaker.

Story continues

It’ll be fun to watch Simmons and Collins’ progression into this season.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



