What time is the US Open women’s final and how can I watch it?

Coco Gauff has reached the US Open final (Frank Franklin II/AP) (AP)

Home favourite Coco Gauff booked her place in the US Open women’s final after a thrilling battle against Karolina Muchova in a match interrupted by protestors.

The semi-final was delayed by 49 minutes, with one of the protestors glueing their feet to the surface of Arthur Ashe court, with all four taken into custody by the New York Police Department. Gauff said she was not upset at the protest, as it was done in a peaceful manner.

In the final, Gauff will take on Aryna Sabalenka, who had to dig in to beat Madison Keys in three sets, preventing what would have been a historic all-American final.

However, there has been a debate over the heat at Flushing Meadows, with some of the matches taking place in 35 degrees, and five men’s players had to retire from their opening matches because of heat-related issues.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the women’s final?

The US Open Women’s final will take place on Saturday 9 September on Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows from 9pm BST (4pm EST).

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the US Open on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage starting at 8.30pm.

Odds and tips

Gauff 10/11

Sabalenka 5/6

Get the latest odds here

Prediction

Gauff will break new ground in a close-fought match, but spurred on by the home crowd she will just edge it. Gauff in three sets.