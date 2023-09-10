What time is the US Open men’s final and how can I watch it?

The men’s final is one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the entire US Open tournament, and will see Novak Djokovic take on Daniil Medvedev in a repeat of the 2021 final.

Alcaraz was the US Open defending champion and world number one, but he was beaten by Medvedev in four sets.

Djokovic did not compete in last year’s tournament due to the United States’ coronavirus vaccine requirements, but will want to add to his tally, against the 27-year-old Russian who beat him in straight sets two years ago.

Djokovic has 23 grand slams to his name, and if he can secure a 24th it would level Margaret Court’s record of singles titles.

The Serbian ended Ben Shelton’s American dream in the semi-finals, winning in straight sets, before a cold celebration where he mimed hanging up a telephone on the 20-year-old.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is the men’s final?

The US Open men’s final will take place on Sunday 10 September at Arthur Ashe Stadium and is expected to start around 9pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The US Open is shown exclusively in the UK on Sky Sports Arena and coverage for the men’s final is due to start from 8.30pm BST.

Odds

Medvedev 2/1

Djokovic 4/11

Prediction

Despite Medvedev getting the better of the Serbian last time round, it will be more straightforward this time around. Djokovic to win in 4 sets.