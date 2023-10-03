Time, TV Network set for Auburn men’s basketball’s season opener vs. Baylor

The Auburn men’s basketball team’s quest to get back to the NCAA tournament will begin in just over a month, when they take on the Baylor Bears on Nov. 7 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The neutral site game, which tips off at 8 p.m. CST, will air on ESPN.

Both of these teams will open the season away from home for the first time since the 2020-2021 season.

Auburn participated in the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, FL that year, beating Saint Joseph’s in their opener before losing to Gonzaga. Bruce Pearl’s team ended up missing the postseason that year.

Baylor opened the season at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in 2020, beating Louisiana and Washington. The Bears would go on to defeat Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament Championship game.

Auburn currently ranks 24th in the Athletic’s preseason top-25 while Baylor ranks 10th.

Despite the preseason hype, Auburn won’t play on ESPN’s flagship channel again until they take on USC in the Rocket City Classic on December 17.

Most of Baylor’s games will be televised on ESPN+ due to the Big 12’s deal with the network, but they will return to ESPN on November 24th when they take on the winner/loser of Pitt or Florida in the NIT Tip-Off.

