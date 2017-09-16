Tottenham vs Swansea, Premier League live score updates and team news

Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton could both play against their former club - Getty images/reuters

TEAM NEWS - Swansea

TEAM NEWS - Tottenham

Tottenham v Swansea - all you need to know

What is it?

It's Spurs against Swansea in the Premier League!

When is it?

It's today, so Saturday, September 16.

What time is kick-off?

This is the late game on Saturday, kicking off at 5.30pm.

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport 1. If you don't have BT, though, you can follow the game with us on this page.

What is the team news?

Dele Alli is available having missed Tottenham's midweek victory over Borussia Dortmund due to suspension. Heung-min Son deputised in Alli's absence and scored so he could be considered on Saturday, too.

Spurs are still without Erik Lamela, Danny Rose and Victor Wanyama. Georges-Kevin Nkoudou is back in training but this could come too soon for him.

Serge Aurier is likely to drop back to the bench despite an impressive display in midweek, with Kieran Trippier coming back in.

Swansea have no new injury concerns, and Wilfried Bony is pushing for a first start since his return to the club. Paul Clement is still without injured trio Ki, Dyer and Bartley.

What are they saying?

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino on winning at Wembley:

“Maybe people will stop talking about hoodoos like they have been for the past year. It’s fantastic not only because of three points. I hope it will stop the talk that has been around the team and the club. “It’s massive, massive to start in that way. To get three points. It was so important to get the three points against a fantastic team like Borussia Dortmund, who have unbelievable players."

Paul Clement:

"It is exciting, we go to the national stadium with a massive crowd against a great team. But we have been away to top four sides and picked up points, there is no reason we cannot do that."

And on Spurs's Wembley hoodoo:

"There have been examples of teams moving and having periods of adjustment. One of the reasons the record is not good is they have played a lot of Champions Leahie games there against opponents of a high level. They played very well on Wednesday, and it will be a hard game no question."

What does the table look like?

What are the odds?

Tottenham win - 2/9 Draw - 5/1 Swansea win - 14/1

What's our prediction?

Despite only winning one game there so far this season, Tottenham have actually looked pretty good at Wembley, and the victory over Dortmund will have done wonders for their confidence.

They are huge favourites and rightly so. We're going for a 3-1 home win.