'It's time' - Thompson to retire at the age of 29

Lexi Thompson won her only major title in 2014 [Getty Images]

Lexi Thompson has confirmed she will retire at the end of the 2024 LPGA Tour season.

Thompson, 29, has won 15 times since turning professional in 2010 and secured her only major title in the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship - now renamed the Chevron Championship.

The American, who has represented her country in six Solheim Cups as well as two Olympic Games, became the youngest ever qualifier for the US Women's Open in 2007, when aged 12.

She also set an LPGA Tour record as its youngest winner when she claimed the Navistar LPGA Classic as a 16 year-old. Both records have since been broken.

In a statement on Instagram, Thompson said: "While it is never easy to say goodbye, it is indeed time.

"At the end of 2024, I will be stepping away from a full professional golf schedule.

"I’m excited to enjoy the remainder of the year as there are still goals I want to accomplish. I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my life, time with family, friends, and my trusted companion, Leo.

“I will always look for ways to contribute to the sport and inspire the next generation of golfers."

Thompson's announcement comes just two days before her scheduled 18th appearance at the US Women’s Open.

A permanent fixture in the top 10 of the world rankings between 2013-2022, Thompson is known for her aggressive and powerful style of play on the course and her graciousness towards fans off it.

LPGA tour commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said: "Lexi's impact extends far beyond the golf course.

"[Her] remarkable career and the way she has conducted herself both on and off the course have inspired countless girls around the world to pursue their goals with passion and perseverance."