What time is Texas A&M baseball today? Aggies delayed at CWS due to Tennessee-FSU

Texas A&M baseball is one win away from playing in its first College World Series championship series, and the Aggies' pursuit of that is already delayed.

And it's not because of Mother Nature.

Texas A&M's CWS semifinal game vs. Florida is delayed due to the Gators' 15-4 win over Kentucky running long at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha earlier Wednesday. The lengthy elimination game between the Gators and Wildcats pushed the first semifinal game of the day between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 8 Florida State back 45 minutes. Texas A&M and Florida were originally slated for 6 p.m. CT.

The NCAA mandates a minimum of 65 minutes between games at the CWS for teams to warm up and for the grounds crew to prepare the field.

Here's what you need to know on when the Aggies are taking on the Gators Wednesday at the College World Series:

What time is Texas A&M baseball vs Florida

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Time: 6:55 p.m. CT

The Aggies and Gators were originally slated for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch in Omaha Wednesday but that time is pushed back to 6:55 p.m. CT due to the FSU-Tennessee game running long. The 65-minute clock for first pitch between TAMU and Florida did not start until after Tennessee-Florida State concluded.

The Vols and Seminoles were delayed 45 minutes due to Kentucky vs. Florida going late Wednesday morning. You will still be able to watch Texas A&M and Florida on ESPN or on Fubo, which carries the ESPN family of networks and provides a free trial to select users. Kentucky and Florida were originally scheduled to play each other Tuesday in Omaha but heavy rains and inclement weather stopped that from happening, postponing that elimination game to Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT.

Texas A&M is 2-0 at the CWS for the first time in program history. The Aggies opened up their stay in Omaha with a 3-2 win over Florida Saturday — which came after a four-hour weather delay — before taking down No. 2 Kentucky 5-1 Monday.

If Texas A&M — who may be without star outfielder Jace LaViolette, who is dealing with a hamstring injury — wins Wednesday, Jim Schlossnagle's squad will advance to the CWS best-of-three championship series.

