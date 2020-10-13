It’s time for Terrell Burgess to step up with Jordan Fuller out

Jordan Fuller has been one of the most impressive defensive rookies in the NFL this season, especially after being a sixth-round pick in the draft. He’s started all four games he’s played, making a big impact on defense for the Rams.

Unfortunately, L.A. will be without its stud safety for the next three weeks after Fuller re-injured his shoulder on Sunday in Washington and was placed on IR Tuesday. He’ll be eligible to return after the team’s Week 9 bye, just in time for the Rams’ first matchup with the division-leading Seahawks in Week 10.

There’s no denying this is a significant blow for Brandon Staley’s unit, but it’s not one the Rams can’t overcome. They have one of the deepest safety groups in the league, led by John Johnson.

In fact, it’s so deep that Taylor Rapp has played limited snaps this season after being a starter a season ago.

But with Fuller out, it’s now time for Terrell Burgess to step up.

Burgess has played just 28 defensive snaps this season, all of which came in Weeks 3 and 4. He didn’t play at all on Sunday against Washington after playing a season-high 19 against the Giants one week prior.

Though he hasn’t done much of anything this season, Burgess should get more opportunities on defense with Fuller out. Like Fuller, he can play the deep middle as a true free safety, which allows Johnson to play closer to the line of scrimmage. That’s not the case with Rapp, who like Johnson is better suited for a strong safety role.

But Burgess can also play in the box, lurking over the middle as a hang defender. For example, he laid a good hit on Golden Tate, leading to an incompletion. Tate dropped the ball before Burgess made contact with him, but his presence was felt as Tate went to brace himself for impact.

Burgess is still a work in progress and hasn’t proved to be worthy of a starting role just yet, but the Rams need a player who can replace Fuller in centerfield, not another box safety. Burgess can do that, as evidenced by where he’s lined up often this season.

Rapp should still see playing time in Fuller’s absence and provides value as a strong safety, but Burgess’ range and versatility could become an asset. The Rams defense looks different when Fuller is out there because it allows them to play three-deep looks rather than two-deep sets with Johnson and Rapp. If Burgess can hold up as a centerfielder in Staley’s scheme, it’ll make Fuller’s void much easier to fill.

That’s a big “if” at this point because of Burgess’ lack of experience, but he showed at Utah the range and instincts to play that role – which is part of the reason the Rams drafted him in the third round.