Time to do our talking on the pitch - Clarke

Scotland boss Steve Clarke says he wants his side to do their talking on the park against Switzerland amid the noise surrounding the bruising 5-1 loss to Germany.

The post-mortem following the opening game defeat has continued to dominate discussions around Scotland since the weekend, but Clarke says his side are focused on tonight's match instead.

"The objective is clear but the opponent is difficult," he told BBC Sport.

"We didn't start well so we've got a lot to prove. I think we're better this time not to speak too much and to put the action in on the pitch."

Switzerland, fresh from their 3-1 win over Hungary, will prove a different challenge to Scotland than the Germans opening the tournament in front of their own support - but Clarke still expects a formidable test.

"They're a difficult opponent, strong in the centre of the park," he said.

"I think collectively they're strong, they've a good base up front. we're going to have to defend well, certainly better than we did the other night."

With much speculation around who should start against Switzerland, the head coach admitted change would be coming - but emphasised his players are keen to show Friday's loss was a one-off.

"I think you always look, second game into a three-game tournament, there can be one or two changes," he added.

"But all the boys who played the other night are desperate to go out and make amends. Ryan Porteous is suspended so he won't play - so there's at least one change."