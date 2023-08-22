It’s time to talk about the Steelers running back situation

The Pittsburgh Steelers have shown off a new and improved passing offense in the team’s first two preseason games. This has been a welcome sight but we know that once the regular season gets going, Pittsburgh is not going to be able to just throw it every play and will need to be more consistent in running the football with efficiency.

And this is where things get complicated. Pittsburgh has a tandem of backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, each with their own unique skill sets. Harris is more of a blunt instrument, while Warren offers more finesse and explosion in the run game.

This has prompted a lot of conversation about who should be the starting running back and who should get the bulk of the touches among other things. And I am here to tell you that none of that matters.

All that matters is if offensive coordinator Matt Canada can recognize when and how to utilize each is a far more important thing to be concerned with. This is about situational football. The micro part of the offense. The coaches have no need to get wrapped up in the macro aspect of things as far as who is on the field first, or even more. It’s having them on the field at the right time that will make all the difference.

