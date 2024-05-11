TIME FOR TABOR: Young picks Tabor basketball as next step in career

May 11—Over the past four years, it didn't matter what sporting season it was, Sequoyah Indians' Brody Young was probably participating.

During his four-year career, Young played five sports. Most prominently he was a member of the football, basketball and track teamd. During his senior year, Young was a key member for those sports and even was crucial in the Indians' 3200m relay State Championship.

Young's father reflected on the hard work his son put in.

"There is no off-season with this kid, so to see him rewarded for that tireless work ethic, there just aren't words. We are excited to see his impact in the world as he moves onto the next chapter," Clay Young said.

When it came down to it, the most difficult choice was picking what sport to play at the next level. Young ultimately settled on basketball, signing with Tabor University on Friday, May 10.

"My family has inspired me in everything, along with athletes I look up to," Young said. "The thing I will miss most about Sequoyah are the people. While I am going to miss all the other sports I play, basketball is my favorite, and I'm excited to be able to continue playing the sport I love."

For the first time in his career, Young will have the chance to focus on just one sport. He looks to join a Bluejays team that finished last season with a record of 11-17.

On the court or field, Young was a difference maker for the Indians. On the football field, he was a key wide receiver and was named the Offensive Player of the Year for District 2A-5.

"He is a great kid; he works really hard. He played a bunch of sports here at SHS and he was a really important guy in these sports," head basketball coach Zac Briscoe said. "We are excited he has the chance to go play at the next level and focus on basketball only for once and make a big jump. We are excited for him to have this chance."

Outside the work Young put in on the court, Briscoe thinks the athlete's mentality was the most appealing aspect during recruitment for outside colleges. Young's work ethic was touted by many different coaches.

"I think Brody is one of the most competitive kids I have ever coached," Briscoe said. "He doesn't take a single second off of a practice or a workout. He is going to compete every second for you and give you a better chance every time he's out there."

Indians football coach Chad Hendricks echoed the statement from Briscoe.

"His leadership skills and work ethic have propelled us to the next level. He got better and better every week and is one one of our top big-play producers. I am very pleased with how he played," Hendricks said after the season.

Off the field and court, Young was a strong student for SHS. He carried a 4.0 grade point average throughout his four years. Along with having a full plate wth sports, Young is also a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

