What time is the Super Bowl on Sunday in the US?

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates against the Buffalo Bills (Getty)

The Super Bowl is almost here with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, as defending champions, looking to run it back in the final game of the NFL season.

The challenge this season could be harder than the San Francisco 49ers 12 months ago, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the big game at Raymond James Stadium in what will see fans in their own home for the first time in the league’s history.

Tom Brady and Mahomes are 2-2 head-to-head in their careers, with the former edging the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago in a memorable AFC Championship game in overtime to send the New England Patriots on their way to their last title. A first title in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would only enhance the veteran quarterback’s resume, distancing him further from the rest in the conversation to be known as the greatest player of all time in the sport.

After an unprecedented year in the NFL, which has coped almost as well as any sport with the Covid-19 pandemic, there is now a calm before the storm as we build up to the final game of the season.

The talent spreads beyond the quarterbacks too, with eye-popping plays expected from the likes of Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, with the potential for a high-scoring game to delight the casual fan.

READ MORE: Sarah Thomas to become first woman to referee a Super Bowl

Will Brady win his first ring since leaving Bill Belichick to move to 7-3 all-time in the big game, or can Mahomes continue his meteoric trajectory in his young career by going back-to-back in just his fourth year in the league and only his third full season as a starter.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Who is playing and how did they get here?

After defeating the San Francisco 49ers in last year’s Super Bowl 54, the Chiefs (14-2) are back after clinching the No 1 seed in the AFC conference, they enjoyed a wildcard weekend bye before a 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns during the divisional weekend, then a 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game.

Story continues

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates against the Buffalo BillsGetty

They play the hosts of the Super Bowl in the Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady in his first year in Florida since ending a 20-year association with the Patriots. It’s been a trickier run for the Bucs, who ended the regular season at 11-5 and had to settle for a place in the play-offs as a wild card team, with the New Orleans Saints (12-4) winning the NFC South division.

READ MORE: Patriots face new reality as Bill Belichick searches for miracle turnaround

Bruce Arians’ side first went to the Washington Football Team during wildcard weekend, winning 31-23, before a 30-20 win over the Saints in the divisional round, then booking their place in their own Super Bowl with a 31-26 win at the Green Bay Packers to clinch the NFC Championship and a third successive road win in this year’s play-offs.

When and where is the game?

Super Bowl 2021 takes place on Sunday, 7 February in Tampa Bay at the Buccaneers’ own Raymond James Stadium, which holds 65,000, though due to the pandemic, there will be around 20,000 in attendance.

The game will kick-off at 11:30pm GMT (6:30pm ET).

How can I watch and is there a live stream?

The game will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with coverage starting at 11pm GMT on BBC Two, before switching to BBC One at kick-off at 11:30pm GMT.

The BBC will also bring radio coverage on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. A live stream is available through the iPlayer.

You can also watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and NFL. If you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber, you can sign up to NowTV to watch the big game with Sky Sports’ coverage. It’ll be £9.99 for a single day or £33.99 for the month, neither with a commitment beyond the specified dates purchased. A live stream of Sky Sports’ coverage will be available through the Sky Go and NowTV apps respectively.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates victory over the Green Bay PackersGetty

The third option is to purchase a subscription to the NFL Game Pass, which also gives you on-demand highlights of other games and the NFL’s own library of programming, with the app allowing users to stream the game on all their mobile devices and games consoles.

The two payment options are “Pro”, which is £14.99 and gives you all of the above content until 31 July, or “Super Bowl Pass”, which gives you access for 31 days at £7.99, both include the Super Bowl.

In the States, the game is being carried by CBS, with the iconic Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the game.

Starting at 2PM ET on Sunday, 7 February, CBS Sports' streaming coverage will be available across numerous platforms and devices, including CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for OTT devices and services, smart TVs and mobile devices.

Who is singing the national anthem and who is performing in the half-time show?

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will headline as the half-time show at Super Bowl 55, with the Canadian artist, 30, succeeding Jennifer Lopez and Shakira from last year.

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing the national anthem.

Odds

Moneyline

Chiefs: 8/15

Buccaneers: 6/4

Points spread

(as of 25 January)

Chiefs (-3.0): 5/6

Buccaneers (+3.0): EVENS

Total points

(as of 25 January)

OVER 56.5: 10/11

UNDER 56.5: 10/11