What time is Super Bowl 55? Sunday start time, channel, halftime show

How to watch Chiefs vs. Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers had hopes of playing in Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

Instead, San Francisco will be watching from home as the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

While injuries derailed the 49ers' season and caused them to miss the playoffs, the Chiefs plowed through the 2020 regular season en route to a 14-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They clinched their return trip to the Super Bowl by beating the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

Brady already holds the record for most Super Bowl wins (six) and will look to win his first in the NFC. Tampa Bay is playing their first Super Bowl since 2002 after beating the Washington Football Team, the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC playoffs.

While the game between the Chiefs and Bucs is the headlining act, the musical performances always draw viewers not completely interested in the action on the field.

Miley Cyrus will perform before the game, while Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing the National Anthem. At halftime, The Weeknd will perform.

Here's how to watch Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and Bucs:

When: Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Streaming: CBS All Access