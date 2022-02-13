What time is Super Bowl 2022? Rams vs. Bengals kickoff time, TV channel, live stream today’s game

It’s the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Cincinnati Bengals today as Super Bowl 2022 is just hours away. Live coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock while kickoff time is at 6:30 p.m. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Super Bowl.

For the Rams, tonight’s game marks the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl appearance and the second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. The last time they won the title was during the 1999 season. For the Cincinnati Bengals, this is their third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. The Bengals have never hoisted up the Lombardi trophy.

Matthew Stafford, who spent the first 12 years of his career as a Detroit Lion, has had an incredible first season with the Rams. He broke Kurt Wartner’s single-season franchise record throwing for 4,886 yards in the regular season. Tonight he will become just the seventh quarterback to start a Super Bowl in their first season with a team.

Joe Burrow has also had a pretty historic season. Not only did he become the first quarterback since Drew Brees (2017) to lead the NFL in both completion percentage (70.4%) and yards/attempt (8.9) but he set single-season franchise records for passing yards (4,611) and passing touchdowns (34). With a win tonight, the former LSU Tiger will become the first starting quarterback ever to win a national championship, the Heisman Trophy, and a Super Bowl.

Read more about each team’s journey to Super Bowl LVI here:

Where to live stream LA Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Tonight’s Super Bowl matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including Peacock, NBCsports.com, and the NBC Sports App.

Peacock has been the home of Sunday Night Football all season long. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Super Bowl 2022 on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

When : Sunday, February 13, 2022

Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

Where : SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

TV Channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch live on Peacock, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com

Super Bowl 2022 TV schedule

NBC Sports’ “Super Gold Sunday” schedule on Sunday, February 13 will feature live coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI on NBC and Peacock:

8:00 a.m. ET 2022 Winter Olympics 12:00 p.m. ET Road to the Super Bowl 1:00 p.m. ET Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show 6:00 p.m. ET Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals 10:45 p.m. ET 2022 Winter Olympics Primetime Show 12:00 a.m. ET Late Local News (NBC only) 12:30 a.m. ET 2022 Winter Olympics Prime Plus Show

What time is Super Bowl 2022? Rams vs. Bengals kickoff time, TV channel, live stream today’s game originally appeared on NBCSports.com